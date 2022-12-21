BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Cold temperatures can be very dangerous.

It is not just the ice and snow you should worry about, but heart health as well.

Eric Withrow, the emergency department director with Beckley ARH said you should limit your exposure to cold weather elements to ten minutes at a time.

“If you encounter these symptoms when you get into the cold, chest pain, shortness of breath, those things. That’s a sign you need to get out of those conditions,” said Withrow.

Help is available if you find yourself stuck in these conditions with vascular disease or heart disease. Officials urge you to call emergency services if you are in trouble.