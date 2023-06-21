FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – Josh Peplowski with the WVU Extension Service in Greenbrier County told 59News that this year’s crops are well behind schedule.

After an unseasonably cold spring, Peplowski said plants that would usually be knee-high by now are barely coming up to people’s ankles.

The WVU Extension System uses a formula called Growing Degree Days to measure how long it takes most crops to reach their full growth potential.

“We’re actually about 200 Growing Degree Days behind, which is fairly significant. So we really need some warm nights, some warm days, to pick up some growth. Then hopefully those plants will catch up, not too stunted from where they are right now, and take off,” said Peplowski.

That doesn’t necessarily mean this year’s crops are 200 days behind schedule. But it does essentially mean that this year’s temperatures have cumulatively been 200 degrees colder than most crops’ ideal growing conditions.

With temperatures so low, what can local gardeners do to protect their plants?

“We’ve got a high tunnel structure (greenhouse). Those structures are able to keep our temperatures in, keep them warmer,” said Peplowski. “You folks with home backyard gardens can look at low tunnels, which are a really great option right now. You can still be using a low tunnel with the low temperatures we have.”

Peplowski said one positive of the colder weather is that cooler temperatures are extremely beneficial for grass growth. Cows on cattle farms will have plenty of green grass to munch on all summer long.

Peplowski added that you probably won’t seen an impact in terms of quantity or prices at the grocery store because most produce is imported from the deep south or California. However, local farmer’s markets could be hit hard by the colder temperatures.