Beckley, WV (WVNS) – These colder temperatures in springtime are hard for plants, but what about seedlings?

When spring plants encounter cold outdoor temperatures, this can cause damage.

Those same temperatures can also effect seedlings in the ground.

According to Tina Lane, owner of Flowers By Nancy, it can delay the growth of the plants themselves.

“They might not produce as early, normally when they would, with the colder temperatures. It might just take them a couple more weeks to produce,” Lane said.

Lane encourages anyone with outdoor plants to cover them up, preferably with something light, to prevent damage from the cold.