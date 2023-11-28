Tonight features mostly clear and brutally cold conditions with temperatures dropping down into the teens. Wind chill values will dip back into the single digits.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies with an area of high pressure building down to our south. It’s still yet another breezy day, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible but we’ll see high temperatures rebound into the low 40s with a west to southwest breeze kicking in after a brutally cold start – some of us will be in the teens to begin the day with wind chill values down into the single digits once again!

Thursday sees high pressure shift to our southeast and that will give us a more direct southerly flow and begin to warm us up solidly. We’ll make a run at 50 degrees, which is average for this time of year under mostly sunny skies.

Friday keeps the slow warming trend in place with highs warming into the mid 50s. Skies will increase in cloud coverage with a warm front scooting through in the morning and a cold front passing through in the evening. Shower chances look to increase throughout the day, with scattered showers likely by the mid-morning hours, lasting off and on throughout the day.

Saturday continues the chance for a few sprinkles during the morning, but we should see clearing skies by the afternoon with high temperatures still near normal in the mid 50s as another area of high pressure looks to take control to our west.

Sunday looks mostly dry with just an isolated shower chance in between two systems. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Monday brings the showers around once again with another area of low pressure scooting through. Shower chances look best toward the second half of the day, with highs near 50.

Tuesday continues the risk for showers in our region. Temperatures will be much colder for highs, with us struggling to reach 40 degrees.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to rebound to near normal temperature-wise as we wrap up the month of November and head into the last month of 2023. Our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year’s wintry season. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has an interactive radar for your location that you can zoom into at any time for those outdoor plans – completely free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and bone-chilling. Low temperatures in the mid-teens. Wind chill values in the single digits.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Brutal cold start. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, PM clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Isolated sprinkle, mostly dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Isolated sprinkles. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the 40s.