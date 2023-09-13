Tonight continues our risk for patchy dense fog with clouds clearing and temperatures dropping quickly. We’ll end up all the way back down into the middle to upper 40s across the region, so it’s a CHILLY night on tap!

Thursday’s headline weather-wise will be the chill, as temperatures Thursday morning will be in the middle to upper 40s to begin! That’s not close to the record – Beckley’s record low for September 14th is a freezing 29 degrees – but it’ll be well below our average of 56 degrees. You better bet there will be some pockets of temperatures near cold enough to frost up in the mountains! Plenty of sunshine will allow a nice rebound as we will see highs make a run to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny conditions.

Friday continues the sunny trend, as well as the warmer trend with high temperatures in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies after beginning the day all the way down into the middle 40s! High school football looks great weather-wise but bring the coats as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Temperatures at the beginning of area games will be in the upper 60s, but we’ll be down into the 50s by the end.

Saturday is yet another wonderful day in southern West Virginia weather-wise, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s with high pressure in control.

Sunday brings the risk for a couple of isolated showers our next storm system looks to scoot toward the region with highs around 70 degrees. At this point, the showers expected will be widely scattered. Neither flooding or severe weather is expected.

Monday provides a couple of sprinkles and clouds early in the morning, similar to today’s weather, but we’ll see sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine with high pressure in control, with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday brings a bit more warmth with a southeasterly flow with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the following week look to be near normal for this time of year in the middle 70s. We are now in the peak timeframe for hurricane season – so we’ll be watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could eventually impact our areas. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re away from the home.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny, cool fall-like feel! Highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful end to work week! Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Few showers possible. Highs near 70.

MONDAY

AM clouds, PM sun. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – another nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.