BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One car dealership is celebrating Independence Day with the Mercer County community.

The Cole Chevy Buick and GMC dealership held a Star-Spangled Celebration for the community.

Dealers and workers with Cole grilled and gave away hotdogs and hamburgers. Children spent time playing on the inflatables and bounce house and met with Baby Shark!

Leanne Greene, who works at Cole said this was the first event they held since the pandemic started.

“Since COVID, we used to do them a lot prior to COVID and it’s just so exciting to be out here and to have the community out to have just a fun family event,” Greene said.

If you missed out on their event today, they plan to do it again tomorrow, July 2, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with special musical guest Matt Deal.