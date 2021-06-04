Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is back and ‘better than ever’

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The country is starting to open back up and a much loved festival is kicking off this weekend.

The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is a favorite for locals in Bluefield for more than 30 years. The event was on the long list of cancellations last year from COVID-19. But Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Disibbio said this year the festival is back and better than ever.

“Now we’re open for business and everyone is here. We have all the regulars back; Jimmy Drew has brought most of his biggest rides this year, and we’re going to be open for 10 days which is a little different spin on things for this year,” Disibbio said.

The festival officially opened at 4 p.m. Friday. A fireworks show is scheduled for Friday night at 11, which is just one of the many events planned. He said this will be a good kick-off for summer and a look at a more normal life after such a long time being cooped up.