Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returns for 36th year

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A popular Carnival returned to the two Virginia’s for ten whole days. The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returned for the 36th year with more rides and entertainment.

Like most festivals, it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Even though COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, signs are placed around the carnival to encourage social distancing.

Something new guests can expect is an Aquatic Acrobatic Show where mermaids make a special appearance.

“We have a little bit of everything in our show, we have thrill. My son does a balance scene with cylinders and there is only five people in the world that can do what he does,” Martin Alvarez, the Director of Aquatic Acrobatic, said.

“We got some really nice shows, we got aquatic acrobatic show, we got a rocket the robot that goes up and down the midway. So it is just tons of stuff to keep you busy all day,” Kyle Hurt, a Chairman of the Board for the Chamber of the two Virginias, said.



There will be an aquatic show everyday at different times. The festival is at the Bluefield Park until Sunday, June 13th.

To end the festival, they will do a grand finale of fireworks. For show times, you can visit their website.