Collaborative effort results in drug charges for man in Alderson

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A collaborative effort from multiple police agencies result in an arrest and charges for a man from Alderson.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, the Alderson Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, WV State Police, and West Virginia DNR executed a search warrant on a home in Alderson. During the search, officers seized approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine, 7.5 grams of cocaine, pills, digital scales, money, and a firearm.

Nathan F. Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Wilson was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. He was arraigned before Greenbrier County Magistrate Hanson on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 and placed on a $6,000 bond.

According to a Town of Alderson Police Department post on Facebook, further charges are expected and pending in this investigation.