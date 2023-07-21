Glen Jean, WV (WVNS) — It does not take long to find scouts setting up shop along the side of road at the National Scout Jamboree.

However, they were not trading for just anything – they were trading for patches. Trading for patches attracts quite a crowd, though not everyone is interested in participating.

Scout Sam Vannorman from Pennsylvania is one of those scouts.

“I’m not big on trading patches. I’ll trade like a campsite of stuff, but I rather enjoy my day than sit on the side and trade patches,” Vannorman said.

For others, trading for patches is big business and a long-standing tradition. Patches are a way to honor the unique history and activities that scouts do.

One scout that wishes to carry on the tradition of trading is William Westover from Johnson City, Tennessee. A scout for 66 years, Westover has collected around 400 patches, though he does have a few favorites.

“It’s the 1967 World Jamboree. And after that, it’s the far east council lodge flap, which is Guam and Hawaii. And the transatlantic council lodge flap which is England and all of Europe,” Westover said.

Each patch also carries unique designs with them. Some of them are outlined with different animals, people, and even cryptids like Bigfoot.

For traders, sometimes the coolest looking design is the most desirable.

Scout Jackson Rivers from Atlanta is from a troop that has one of the most desirable patches this year.

“We have the all-star special Waffle House patches and it’s blown up. There are 3 Waffle House patches from Georgia and ours is second most popular,” Rivers said.

No matter if you have a rare patch or a common one, trading patches makes for a great experience – all for scouts to get to know each other at the event.