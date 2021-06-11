College Bound Saturday offering free financial aid support for West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, WV – Students in West Virginia will have the chance to get help navigating the college planning process on Saturday, June 12. This is the first “College Bound Saturday” at sites statewide.

Students can learn more about state and federal financial aid programs, as well as get direct help filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is the first step to unlocking funds for college. These workshops are free for high school graduating classes of 2020 and 2021.

College Bound Saturday events will be held at the following locations on June 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations across West Virginia. Students who file the FAFSA at these events will be entered into a drawing and could win a free computer.

Concord University (Athens, WV)

James Monroe High School (Lindside, WV)

Lincoln County High School (Hamlin, WV)

Marshall University (Huntington, WV)

Mid-Ohio Valley Center (Point Pleasant, WV)

Salem University (Salem, WV)

Shepherd University (Shepherdstown, WV)

Southern WV Community and Technical College (Mt. Gay, WV)

Spring Mills High School (Martinsburg, WV)

West Virginia University Institute of Technology (Beckley, WV)

West Virginia Northern Community College (Wheeling, WV)

West Virginia State University (Institute, WV)

West Virginia University (Morgantown, WV)

Students can pre-register and find more information – including a list of items to bring – at www.cfwvconnect.com/college-bound-saturday.

College Bound Saturday is coordinated by the College Foundation of West Virginia, which is an initiative of West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System. Additional event partners include The Education Alliance and WV TRiO, with funding through the National College Attainment Network (NCAN).