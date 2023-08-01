PHILIPPI, WV (WVNS)– The Higher Education Policy Commission announced they are revoking Alderson Broaddus University’s authorization to award degrees.

In an emergency meeting on July 31, 2023, the commission voted unanimously to remove authorization upon learning of the university’s severe financial condition.

According to the press release, the commission stated the school’s finances “render the institution unable to create a stable, effective and safe learning environment for its students.”

“Can you imagine being these students? A mid-semester closure seems to be inevitable, leaving the students at grave financial and academic risks,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Rucker, Chancellor for HEPC.

As a result, other universities like Point Park are offering to help students easily transfer to their school and offer additional benefits.

“Any student who would like to transfer, we will create a very seamless and smooth process for them to do so,” said Dr. Chris Brussalis, President of Point Park University. “We’ve sent out some concierge services, very quick transcript reviews, a financial aid package put together, discounted housing and we’re ready to accept them so they don’t miss a beat for their graduation targets.”

Some nearby colleges like Fairmont State University will even offer one-time scholarships up to $2,000 for ABU students who transfer, among other benefits.

“We’re all in this together,” said Brussalis. “It’s providing opportunities and experiences for students and we’re here to help.”

Other universities offering financial and academic aid are Bluefield State, Davis & Elkins College, Wesleyan College, Glenville State and more.

ABU has the right to appeal the decision by submitting a written notice within 10 days.