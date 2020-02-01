Collegiate Recovery Community at Bluefield State College provides students a judgement free zone

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A program at Bluefield State College offers a judgement free zone for students in recovery.

The program also helps students interested in recovery as well as those who are allies for people going through recovery.

Collegiate Recovery Support Specialist, Mike Holmes, told 59News that the program will link people in recovery to assets within the community. These assets will consist of support groups, treatments, and Second Chance applications.

“Collegiate recovery programs, those that are in collegiate recovery programs, that stay in them, have a higher grade point average and a higher graduation rate,” Holmes said.

The Collegiate Recovery Community is confidential but you’re anonymity is entirely up to you.

Holmes said the Collegiate Recovery Community will hold Narcan training this year for students interested in attending.