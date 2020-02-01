Collegiate Recovery Community at Bluefield State College provides students a judgement free zone

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A program at Bluefield State College offers a judgement free zone for students in recovery.

The program also helps students interested in recovery as well as those who are allies for people going through recovery.

Collegiate Recovery Support Specialist, Mike Holmes, told 59News that the program will link people in recovery to assets within the community. These assets will consist of support groups, treatments, and Second Chance applications.

“Collegiate recovery programs, those that are in collegiate recovery programs, that stay in them, have a higher grade point average and a higher graduation rate,” Holmes said.

The Collegiate Recovery Community is confidential but you’re anonymity is entirely up to you.

Holmes said the Collegiate Recovery Community will hold Narcan training this year for students interested in attending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News