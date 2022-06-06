PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– It’s almost time to color the river!

Second Saturdays is once again hosting the Color the River float, so grab your tube, your kayak, or your favorite floaty and get ready to enjoy a float down the Greenbrier River.

The event kicks off Saturday, June 11 with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at Berry’s campground in Pence Springs. Admission is free, parking is $3.00 and all proceeds go to benefit cancer awareness.

There is also a shuttle service provided for $2.00 per person.