Color the River returns to Hinton, registration now open

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A popular event will return to Hinton, WV next month. Color the River will be held on June 12, 2021 on the Greenbrier River.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the event will kick off at noon. The float starts at Camp Berry’s John Henry Campground in Pence Springs, and it wraps up at the Talcott Public Access on Rt. 3 & 12.

Organizers said everyone, regardless of age, must have a lifejacket on your vessel while on the river. Children 12 years old and younger must have a life jacket on at all times while on the water. Organizers also recommend wearing water shoes or strap on sandals because of glass, hooks and other debris in the river.

Event organizers told 59News, if it floats, you can take it down the river – tubes, kayaks and canoes are all welcome. It is free to float, but donations are welcome. All proceeds will benefit the Color the River Cancer Fund. Shuttles and vessel rentals will also be available. Parking is $5 during the event.



