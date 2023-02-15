Tonight will be breezy and dry through dinner but clouds will be on the increase. Fire danger is real under these conditions so outdoor burning of any kind is unwise as any spark could quickly fester into a full blown brush fire. Best to wait until we get some rain in the forecast which we’ll begin to see around midnight onward as a warm front lifts through the region. A few rumbles overnight are possible too. Lows are mild in the 50s.

Thursday will be a first taste of active weather of the year as a our next system makes its way through the region. A warm front lifts north first brining light to moderate showers for the morning commute. A bit of a break mid day under mostly cloudy skies before a cold front slides in bringing moderate to heavy rain for the evening commute.

A rouge thunderstorm is possible under the heating of the day as temps push the upper 60s with a few hitting the 70 mark! While severe weather risks remain very low, a healthy downpour with 30-40mph winds is possible. Standing water, run-off, and problem drainage area’s take note as localized heavy rain may cause issues for a short time.

Friday will feel more like winter as we struggle our way into the 30s by the afternoon. Snow showers off and on through much of the first half of the day may bring an inch to the higher elevations. A fine tuned forecast is expected on snow totals later in the week. Over all, expect some tricky travel heading into what looks to be a rather nice weekend.

Saturday sunshine returns as we once again warm back up into the mid and upper 40s. A brisk wind will certainly make it feel cooler. The clear skies will carry us into our Sunday.

Sunday is another comfortable day as southwest winds take control helping many of us push into the mid 50s! The exception will be the higher mountain tops who will push into the mid and upper 40s.

Monday offers a good start with sunshine and temps warming up nicely from a frosty pre-dawn. From the 30s into the low 50s by the afternoon we’ll see a few clouds filtering in around dinnertime. Temps remain in the 40s until midnight when showers are expected to push in and last through Tuesday. Overnight lows stay above freezing for most in the upper 30s.

Tuesday a weak system pushes in with off and on showers most of the day. A good soaking rain for sure. Between breaks of showers, some sunshine will help push us near the 50 degree mark as shower begin to fade by late evening. Overnight lows look to remain mild enough we won’t see an icing issue overnight.

In your extended forecast, we become a bit more unsettled with rain chances increasing for each day. At least for those that aren’t a fan of winter weather, we do remain mild with temps running well above average.



TONIGHT:

Clouds increase, showers around midnight onward. Lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Active Weather Day. Stormy, heavy rain, thunder. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Winter returns. Snow showers, windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine returns. Brisk & breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Iso. shower possible. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Hit and miss showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, rumbles, and wind. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Iso showers AM. Clearing PM. Highs in the 50s.