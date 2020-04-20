Gov. Justice “We have got to start the engine back”

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The reason for the delay in the April 20 briefing was due to a call with Vice President Mike Pence.

Governor Jim Justice advised West Virginian’s there are a lot of things to present on Monday, April 20, 2020. Among the 24 deaths reported by the DHHR, five were at a nursing home in Jackson County.

The Governor began the briefing by offering his thoughts and prayers for the families of those who died. All of the deaths in West Virginia were people who are between the ages of 69 and 95.

There are 28,000 people in the nursing homes across West Virginia. The Governor was told all of those people could be tested in a week.

The Governor discussed a balancing act between protecting the people and restarting the economy. Gov. Justice issued an executive order to have hospitals start their preparations to go back to work on April 27. This will include elective procedures.

The hospitals must meet certain criteria before they will be allowed to reopen. They can begin to apply with the DHHR on the April 27th.

“We have got to start the engine back,” said Gov. Justice.

The United States death rate to those tested is 1/3 of what the world is experiencing, according to information coming to the Governor’s office. West Virginia’s rate is significantly below the average in the United States.

There are 642 guardsmen working to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are working to test at the two state veterans nursing homes. Additionally they are supporting food banks and sanitization efforts.

West Virginia is going to be self-sufficient. Dr. Clay Marsh announced West Virginia is looking to create Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) locally.

There are six long term care facilities which began testing on Friday. Eight more began on Monday. There are 28 facilities which committed to begin testing immediately. Labcorps announced they can to 65,000 tests per day. The company is working in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Tests can be completed with a one or two day turn around.