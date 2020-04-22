Gov. Justice announced 3 more COVID-19 deaths during live briefing

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Justice announced Workforce WV is on track to eliminate the backlog of unemployment claims by Wednesday night.

There are now 29 deaths in West Virginia. That was updated during the 4 p.m. update. Additional deaths that have been reported in an official capacity are an 85-year old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 69-year old woman from Barbour County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”

The WV National Guard is the first National Guard in the nation to provide mobile testing units. They will deploy within 45 minutes of being alerted to a need. The units began operations on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

West Virginia will bring back businesses as soon as possible, based on the guidance of experts. The state was recognized as first in the nation for the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to give you small businesses enough money to carry your employees for eight weeks,” said Gov. Justice.

The Governor encouraged business owners to push insurance companies about their business interruption insurance. He

There are 698 National Guardsmen now on duty. There are four lines of effort the Governor has tasked the National Guard to work on. Those are as follows: