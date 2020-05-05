Week 3 to include Drive-In Movies and supervised fitness centers

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Businesses allowed to reopen in Week 3 of the West Virginia reopening plan include wellness facilities, such as gyms and fitness centers supervised by licensed professionals, and Drive-In Movie Theaters. Rumors about businesses being given special permission by the Governor to open are false, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The Governor said they are issuing no special permissions.

West Virginians are still encouraged to stay at home if they can under the “safer at home” order. People should continue to follow the guidance of the DHHR and the CDC.

Dr. Clay Marsh said as West Virginia reopens there is increased risk to people. COVID-19 is not gone and residents of the Mountain State should be cautious as they go out. People are recommended to wear face coverings to protect themselves and others.

Telehealth services are still available even as hospitals and care facilities reopen. Secretary Bill Crouch said the DHHR is being told children are enjoying the telehealth process.