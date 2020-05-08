Hatfield and McCoy trails to reopen ahead of Memorial Day

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Week 3 of the reopening plan will begin on Monday, May 11. This will include wellness centers operated by or with West Virginia Licensed Health Care providers and Drive-in Movie theaters. Here are the links to the guidelines for those businesses:

Week 4 will begin on May 18 and the guidelines for businesses which will be involved will be released during Week 3.

The Governor announced the Hatfield and McCoy trails will reopen on May 21 ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The following guidelines will be enforced. Those who are not complying with this will be asked to leave.