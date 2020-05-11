WV COVID-19 Briefing; Justice announces Week 4 guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Jim Justice announced the Safer-At-Home order is still in effect. The Governor also announced the guidelines for businesses allowed to open during Week 4 of the state’s reopening plan.

Week 4 begins Thursday, May 21, 2020. The following businesses can open:

Governor Justice also urged people to wear a mask indoors and to continue practicing social distancing. On Friday, May 15, 2020, guided fishing trips can begin with strict guidelines. Only two anglers and one guide can be on a boat at a time. Further guidelines will be released.

As of now, Gov. Justice and his team are working with white water rafting companies to determine when they can reopen. Gov. Justice also announced the Executive Order requiring all out-of-state travelers to self quarantine for 14 days will be lifted on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Outdoor, low-contact, youth sports can begin on June 8, 2020. For example, soccer, baseball, softball can start, but sports like basketball and football are still on hold until further notice.