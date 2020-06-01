LIVE NOW: Gov. Justice discusses the budget shortfall

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Justice offered his condolences to the family of the man from Fayette County who died from COVID-19.

The Governor commented on the unrest around the nation regarding the death of George Floyd. The country is struggling economically, and now we have a lot of people burning and rioting. Meanwhile, in West Virginia there were multiple protests which were done peacefully.

“I hope and pray with all in me that we will be the guiding light in this,” said Gov. Justice.

He asked people in the Mountain State to follow the example of the Martin Luther King, Jr. family. The Governor spoke with the President regarding the extremes of protesters. He said West Virginians should lead the way and continue to set the example in keeping protests peacefully.

Turning back to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor stated Week 6 begins on Friday, June 5 with Casinos reopening. Week 7 begins on June 8 with youth sports to resume practicing.

There are two new cases at the Huttonsville Correctional Center. The tests are all back for that facility. The testing for the surrounding community continues. At other correctional facilities there are 149 inmates tested. There are no positives at those locations.

Gov. Justice spoke about the state’s economic situation. He mentioned the projections which stated West Virginia would be $500 Million upside down. As results of collections came in, he stated by the end of the year, June 30, the current cash will sustain the state.

The budget shortfall in March was around $6 Million. In April the shortfall was more than $100 Million. May was a better month and at the end the total shortfall for the state is $236.4 Million.