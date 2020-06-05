Free COVID-19 Testing coming to Greenbrier County

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor started his briefing as he usually does on days when the state loses a person by offering his condolences for the families. There were three people who passed away from COVID-19 overnight. He asked people to also remember these are not just numbers, each person had loved ones who are grieving.

A review of the openings for the coming weeks was covered. Everything from Casinos and Movie Theaters on Friday, June 5 to fairs and festivals on July 1. Guidance on rides is now available on the Governor’s website.

There is a plan now in place for payroll reimbursement for employees of cities and counties. The Governor asked communities to apply for the CARES Act assistance. As of Friday morning, there are only 32 applications.

Free COVID-19 Testing is coming to Greenbrier County on June 12 and 13.

Testing as the state’s jails continues. There are only three positive cases are at the Eastern Regional Jail, Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and Martinsburg Correctional Center. Those inmates are quarantined. There was one staff member who tested positive. That person is quarantined at home.