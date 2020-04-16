LIVE NOW: Governor Justice announces 13th COVID-19 related death in WV

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Thursday COVID-19 Briefing came on late due to a teleconference with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The call was connected to re-opening the country.

There are now 13 people who have died due to COVID-19 in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice said people need to remember these people have names and that we should not get wrapped up in a number.

The Governor was passionate about ensuring the elderly and those in West Virginia’s nursing homes are taken care of. He said if people are intentionally not complying with restrictions regarding protection and testing, he will take action to ensure they will not continue to serve is a position trust.

Financial experts advised the Governor about the economic impact the pandemic will have on the state. Gov. Justice said the was around the beginning of April. They said West Virginia will be $376 Million in debt at the end of the year. Despite their recommendations, the Governor chose not to take action to lay off workers and use the rainy day fund.

During the briefing the Governor announced the state received $625 Million from the federal government. That is part of $1.25 Billion each state is expected to receive.

The WVDHHR Secretary Bill Crouch announced the emergency rule which standardized social distancing across the state’s 55 counties. The complete details of the rule can be found here: