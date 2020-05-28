National Guard orders extended through mid-August, All inmates in WV to be tested

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The Governor and his staff are meeting about youth sports over the summer later on Thursday afternoon. The goal is to determine when these events can begin again. They are looking to release information about those events on Friday.

There are now 105 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center who tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor stated the spike in the daily positives was what alerted officials to the problem at Huttonsville and allowed them to focus their attention on the facility.

The Governor announced on Thursday they will be testing everyone at all state correctional facilities. He stated there are around 14,000 people in those facilities.

There will also be expanded testing in the area around Huttonsville to ensure there is not a bigger problem caused by what is happening at the center.

There are now eight cities and counties that have applied for CARES Act funding. The Governor stated there should be many more. The latest was from Berkeley County and that is currently being worked.

President Donald Trump is extending orders for National Guard to assist States through mid-August.

The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the CoronaVirus. This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through mid-August, so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

U.S. Senators Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin released the following statements on the President’s decision.

“This is fantastic news. Our National Guard plays a tremendous role in our fight against the coronavirus, and they deserve full support and benefits for the vital work they are performing in our communities right now. I’m pleased President Trump agrees and is extending the Title 32 orders so our National Guard can continue their critical work and get the proper compensation.” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito