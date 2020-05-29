LIVE NOW: Some youth sports to reopen in Week 7

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the activities in West Virginia that will reopen on Monday, June 8. This included youth sports activities. This includes low-contact outdoor sports and WVSSAC sanctioned athletics and band summer training.

Spectators are allowed to attend games starting on June 22. This must include good social distancing practices.

There are now 11 cities and counties that have applied for CARES Act funding. The Governor stated the applications are being processed as quickly as possible.