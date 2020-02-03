Commercials can make Big Game exciting to watch

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Big Game is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

One thing people look forward to the most, besides the game itself, are the ads. The average price for a 30 second spot during the big game is $4.51 million. Some will do their best to be funny and others will try and pull on the heart strings.

Viewers, like Josh Wright, are hoping they are worth sitting through, instead of grabbing another snack or drink.

“They’re pretty funny. Last couple of years haven’t been so good. I’m looking forward to this year. Hopefully they will be a little bit better. As much money they put into it, I hope they are good for the customers,” Wright said.

Budwiser and Doritios’ ads are just some of the ones fans are looking forward to.