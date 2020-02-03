Commercials can make Big Game exciting to watch

News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Big Game is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year.

One thing people look forward to the most, besides the game itself, are the ads. The average price for a 30 second spot during the big game is $4.51 million. Some will do their best to be funny and others will try and pull on the heart strings.

Viewers, like Josh Wright, are hoping they are worth sitting through, instead of grabbing another snack or drink.

“They’re pretty funny. Last couple of years haven’t been so good. I’m looking forward to this year. Hopefully they will be a little bit better. As much money they put into it, I hope they are good for the customers,” Wright said.

Budwiser and Doritios’ ads are just some of the ones fans are looking forward to.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord University holds 2nd annual honor band concert"

Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner"

Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual blood drive held in honor of Ghent explosion victims"

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News