Commission on Aging remains closed indefinitely, continues meal deliveries for seniors

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will continue to feed seniors citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week they announced they would be keeping their doors closed even with the stay at home order lifted.

Executive Director, Jack Tanner, said they want to let seniors know they will still be delivering food to their homes until they reopen.

“We are taking extra meals to those seniors who we use to transport into the center,” Tanner said.

Tanner said they are also going to continue Grab & Go meal services. Seniors just need to call a head of time for the meals.

You don’t have to currently be in their care to request a grab and go meal, but you do have to be sixty or older.