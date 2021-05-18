Commissioners vote to remove 11 dilapidated buildings in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County commissioners make the beautification of the county a priority.

During a meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, commissioners voted to remove 11 abandoned homes from the county. Community members submit homes that are either dangerous or dilapidated, and are no longer occupied. The county then investigates the homes and chooses to start the process to remove them. By voting to remove these buildings, commissioners give the owners a chance to tear them down.

Detlef Ulfers is the Raleigh County Engineer and presented the buildings to commissioners.

“It’s such a problem in the county. You really can’t drive, but a few miles before seeing a burned out house or a real problem. It covers safety concerns too,” Ulfers said.

The hearing for these 11 buildings will be on June 15, 2021. The owners will have a period of time to remove the buildings. Then, the commissioners will step in to have them removed.