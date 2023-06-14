BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Common Council is considering raising the pay of city police officers, but Mayor Rob Rappold said on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, that it is too early to speculate about the possible amount.

Rappold said an appointed committee, which is comprised of Rappold, city treasurer Billie Trump, Ward 3 Councilperson Robert Dunlap and At-Large Councilperson Cody Reedy, is discussing the issue and will present Council with a recommendation, once they are in agreement.

Committee members disagree on the amount of the raise. Proposals range from $2,500 to $8,000 per officer, annually.

Proponents of the $8,000 plan say it would help attract officers and give Beckley Police Department an edge in hiring.

Opponents say that proposal would require the city to pay at least half a million dollars, annually.

The committee continues to discuss options.