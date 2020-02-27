Commonwealth Clash nail bitter

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Cavaliers Men’s Basketball team traveled to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in their second match up of the season. The Wahoo’s won their first meeting in Charlottesville on January 4, 2020.

The Hokies could not make a shot in the first half of the game, going into halftime trailing 26-11. Something clicked after halftime and they were able to get something rolling, but it was not enough to stop UVA. Virginia’s Kihei Clark hit a three point jumper with two seconds on the clock to give UVA the three point win and victory over the Hokies.

Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young wished they had a few more plays left and that it was a hard fought game between both teams.

“Virginia fought, the Hokies fought, and that was a really good college basketball game. Wish we could have gotten a better shake there at the end, wish we could have made a couple more plays,” Young said.

The Hokies head on the road to face Lousville on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.