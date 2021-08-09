Communities in School Stuff the Bus event continues

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — They say it takes a village to raise a child and that is exactly what is happening in Greenbrier County.

This is the last week for the Stuff the Bus Event. It is sponsored by Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County and the Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg. Brittany Masters and Stephanie Moore, the executive directors for each organization, said the community stepped up, going above and beyond to help students in need.

“I think, especially in a small community, we can see it first hand that your dollars stay in the community,” Masters said. “Your efforts stay here in the community and we are helping raise these children who may not have the support they need.”

“To be able to provide them with a brand new fresh bookbag full of school supplies just makes going to school more enjoyable,” Moore said. “It gives them something to be excited about.”

The event officially ends on Monday, August 16, 2021, however, Masters said if you miss the deadline, you can still donate school supplies throughout the year.

People can buy school supplies through a Walmart Registry or any store of their choosing, and take those supplies to one of the various drop-off locations. Those locations include two shop and drop locations at the Kroger in Rainelle and Love Child in Lewisburg. You can also drop school supplies off at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. If you choose to drop your items off at Factory Connections, you will receive 20 percent off the most expensive item in your purchase.