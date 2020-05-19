Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County honors graduates via Facebook

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Graduating from any grade level is a milestone in a person’s life. But for those who have to overcome the odds for their education, earning that piece of paper means everything.

Communities in Schools works with students considered under-privileged or at-risk. Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County, Brittany Masters, said these students worked with psych-coordinators year round to set goals and achieve them.

“The ultimate goal was to complete their grade,” Masters said. “So, those who are completing this milestone, we really wanted to showcase them, to spotlight them, and highlight their great achievements even in the face of this pandemic.”

The What We Are Made Of Campaign is meant to reflect students’ lives in a way that represents who they are as individuals. Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County posts pictures of graduating students, including their interests and favorite memories from the school year, with permission from their parents.

“The campaign, for us specifically, means these kids are what we’re made of,” Masters said. “Our psych coordinators are what we’re made of. This is what Communities in Schools is made of. And that’s why we use the hashtag, what we’re made of.”

Masters said watching these students succeed gives her a feeling of purpose. She added the least they can do is honor their students who reached for more.

The campaign will run until June. If you are the parent of a child involved with Communities in Schools for Greenbrier County and you want to see your child featured, just visit their Facebook page.