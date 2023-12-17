LEWISBURG (WVNS) – Christmas is right around the corner and that means stores are filled with shoppers. While many are out shopping for gifts, some are in need of essential items and gifts.

Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is making Christmas a possibility for many local families.

To make change, the organization hosted their annual Angel Tree Project on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

This project provided gifts and essentials to over 220 Greenbrier County students.

Brittany Masters, Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County, describes what families receive.

“So on the angels, they look like ornaments and we post them around town. On the ornaments it’ll list what their needs are and all of their basic information as far as sizes goes. Then it gives their wishlist items, maybe favorite colors or favorite things that they play with,” said Masters.

Unfortunately, many families struggle to get gifts and essential items throughout the holidays.

“When we start to see the trees around town dwindle down with the angel ornaments, it’s always a good feeling,” Masters said to 59News.

The holiday season is all about spreading love and helping those in need. For those that need supplies and gifts to give, there is help around the corner. Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is making Christmas a reality for many families in need.