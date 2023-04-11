Best family-centric activities to get outdoors this spring

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Snowshoe Mountain Resort will be hosting a Community Appreciation Day to celebrate their lovely community.

If you are a resident of Pocahontas, Randolph, or Webster County, then head on down to Snowshoe for a day of FREE fun on June 18. The resort will be providing free fun passes that includes access to Split Rock Pools, Shavers Lake activities, eurobungy and climbing wall activities, and scenic lift rides for its community members.

In the words of Snowshoe, “Snowshoe wouldn’t be Snowshoe without our amazing community.”