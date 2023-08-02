WHITE OAK, WV (WVNS)– Community members celebrated the completion of a huge waterline project with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Raleigh County on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The White Oak Waterline Extension Project brought desperately-needed water to 30 residents in the area.

Residents spent years and years without access to clean water. They depended on hauling their water or using private wells with poor quality and quantity.

“It was tough, it was tight,” said Pete Stone, a White Oak resident. “I mean, I was fortunate I had a well.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller said she is not surprised at the situation, as many southern West Virginia towns face a similar problem – even in the 21st century.

“I understand the difficulties, the topography, the houses that were in the little coal towns that were put so close together there was no room for septic tanks,” said Miller. “There are lots of reasons, so I am no longer surprised and I am now grateful [for this project].”

Now, the Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has successfully constructed around 25,000 linear feet of waterlines for the community.

“I have been in the shoes they have been,” said Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver. “With this project here complete, Raleigh County has a little over 98% of all residents that have public water.”

Stone said overall, it simply feels amazing to finally have water access for himself, his family and his community.

“I’ve been fighting it for the last 20 years trying to acquire the water,” said Stone. “It’s a blessing to have it and we’re grateful and we’re going to enjoy it all we can.”

Stone added everyday life is now so much easier with cleaning and washing and much more, and he has no words to describe the feeling.

The project is being funded by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization Grant.

The construction included 8-inch and smaller diameter waterlines, fire hydrants, valves and other additions.