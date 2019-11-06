Community celebrates winning America’s Best High School Football Stadium

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Cheerleaders and athletes from Bluefield High School and Graham High School came together at Mitchell Stadium to celebrate a very special occasion.

Mitchell Stadium was crowned America’s Best High School Football Stadium. Around two million people from all over the world voted.

Members of the community said the victory is a big win for the region, and could give them leverage when it comes to possibly hosting a state championship.

Charles Ridlehuber is the Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the City of Bluefield. He said this win shows how much high school football brings communities together in the mountain state.

“I just think it’s in awesome stadium sitting at the state line, you have two school districts that play there, college, it’s really a beautiful place, and you don’t realize how nice it is until you put it up against other facilities and all,” said Ridlehuber.

Mitchell Stadium competed against R. R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas in the final round of the competition.