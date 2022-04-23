BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Community members in Beckley came out to show love and support to who they call a remarkable young man-Dwayne Richardson Jr.

Organizations The Summit Kollective and the Dwayne Richardson Jr Scholarship Foundation created a weekend full of events to celebrate and commemorate the life of Richardson.

Next week will mark the one-year death anniversary of Richardson.

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, a sneaker convention and three on three basketball tournament took place at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Jada Watts, Richardson’s sister said there were the two things he found a passion in.

“We wanted to encompass all of his interests. So, two things Dwayne loved were sneakers and basketball so we wanted to make sure we highlighted both of those and also brought the community together because he was so cherished in the community. Everyone loved him and he loved Beckley,” Watts said.

Young adults and even children played in the tournament to honor Richardson. They brought out food vendors and a DJ. Cayzion Colman, one of the players said he thinks it’s sad he won’t be able to see Richardson play anymore.

“He was a very cool person. I like him, my cousins did, my cousins were his best friends. He was cool, I liked him. But tragedy, I miss him, my cousins miss him,” Coleman said.

Teammate Kaden Smallwood who played with Richardson said it’s time for the gun violence to stop.

“We need to put down the guns and all come together as one unit. We don’t need another loss like this. Tragedy of one of our brothers. So, we put down the guns then we don’t have to be in this position in the first place,” Smallwood said.