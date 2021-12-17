Community comes together to help decorate float for Sophia Christmas Parade

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– Community members in Raleigh County are coming together to make sure a float is ready for the Christmas Parade in Sophia.

The West Virginia Adult Education Program is one of the organizations that will have a float in the Sophia Christmas Parade. They completed the float decorations in just one day. With the help of the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department and Sophia Police Department, the program was able to fix up their trailer.

Coordinator Shawn Cook said he couldn’t have done this float without the community.

“Well, Sophia is a wonderful little town with a hometown spirit. It’s always good to be a part of something like this. And we’re looking forward to being a part of the parade.”

The Sophia Christmas Parade begins at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021, rain or shine.