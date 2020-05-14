Community Connections celebrating National Prevention Week, discussing vaping dangers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A local organization in Mercer County is spreading the word about National Prevention Week. Thursday, May 14, 2020 was all about the dangers of vaping.
Derek Wilson works with Community Connections. He said kids in middle school and high school are their biggest age group of vapers.
“In 2009, 20 percent of all babies born in West Virginia had substances in their system,” Wilson said. “So that means right now 10 years later we have a new group of kids 10-to-12-years-old that have a predisposition to addiction.”
Wilson said National Prevention Week is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and each day focuses on a different topic. Resources can be found here.