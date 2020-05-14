Community Connections celebrating National Prevention Week, discussing vaping dangers

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A local organization in Mercer County is spreading the word about National Prevention Week. Thursday, May 14, 2020 was all about the dangers of vaping.

Derek Wilson works with Community Connections. He said kids in middle school and high school are their biggest age group of vapers.

“In 2009, 20 percent of all babies born in West Virginia had substances in their system,” Wilson said. “So that means right now 10 years later we have a new group of kids 10-to-12-years-old that have a predisposition to addiction.”

Wilson said National Prevention Week is virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and each day focuses on a different topic. Resources can be found here.