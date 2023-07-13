MATOAKA, WV (WVNS)– Community Connections and other Mercer County organizations hosted a summer day camp for Matoaka junior firefighters in July.

The camp is a three day program for kids and completely free of charge. It offers the children fun and educational activities while also teaching them life skills and hobbies.

The July camp began on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 and will continue until Friday, July 14, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Hannah Evans, a children’s book author, said for one activity in the camp, she read her book “The Letter” to teach kids how to navigate households with substance use disorder.

“I think that they won’t feel alone, that it will give comfort and it’ll give some guidance on how you emotionally heal from that, or how should I feel or what should I do in that situation,” said Evans.

The camp requires pre-registration, but it’s not too late to register for the upcoming camp in August!