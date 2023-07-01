BLUE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– Community members gathered on Saturday, July 1, 2023 for a dedication ceremony for the Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion finally being restored.

The Blue Sulphur Springs Pavilion is a historical landmark that was first constructed in 1838. Members in the surrounding community worked to restore the pavilion for the last 10 years- and now it is finally complete.

The Friends of the Blue and members from the Greenbrier Historical Society were excited to see the pavilion standing proud once more.

“Oh, we are so happy, and we are really pleased that so many people came out to celebrate with us,” said Margaret Hambrick, Secretary of the Greenbrier Historical Society. “It’s really a mark of how loved this symbol is in this community that so many people came.”

Randall Reid-Smith, Curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History, said the restoration process was very thorough, and they even repaved a portion of the road leading to the pavilion.

“They restored everything,” said Reid-Smith. “They had to dig out all of the springs again, they restored the columns that almost fell down, the roof and then of course they’ve taken really good care of the area so people can come and visit now.”

The hope is that the pavilion will bring more people to visit while also reviving an important historical landmark in West Virginia. Overall, guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the pavilion enjoyed seeing the structure in its former glory.