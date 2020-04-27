Community holds drive-by celebration for man undergoing liver transplant

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A battle that one man has fought for most of his life will soon end in victory, and he has a lot of family and friends rooting for him.

Jimmy Staats, 62, has been living with a rare liver disease called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and for the last three years, has patiently waited for a liver transplant.

That wait is finally over because, on Monday, April 27, Jimmy will receive a new kidney, however, he will now have to complete his journey alone.

Due to the Coronavirus and the no-visitation policy at hospitals, Jimmy will have to recover from surgery without seeing his family or friends.

The community wanted to send him off to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania feeling confident and loved, so a group of people surprised Jimmy, his wife Becky and family members with a drive-by celebration.

One of the organizers, Heather Garnes said, “we just want to make him feel really good that he has so much support and so many people behind him and willing to help him through this whole process.”

To support Jimmy and help him achieve a speedy recovery, Jimmy’s Journey has been set up through GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses and necessities.