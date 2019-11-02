Community lends hand to less fortunate veterans at Stand Down event

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Saturday Nov. 2 marked the fifth year the Mercer County community has come together for the Veteran’s Breakfast and Stand Down event. Stand Down events are typically put on to provide resources and hot meals to less fortunate local veterans. This included non perishable food for them to take home, clothes, shelter, health screenings and much more.

Organizer Omar Aboulhosn said no veteran should be homeless but unfortunately that is a reality to many.

“Any given night in the United States we have 40,000 homeless Veterans, which is 40,000 to many,” Aboulhosn said. “And so that is the purpose of the Stand Down is to bring recognition that that is a problem and we need to take care of it. And every year that these Stand Down events do that, we help take care of that problem, that number has come down quit a bit over the last few years.”

Aboulhosn said he loves lending a helping hand to those who have served our country.

“It brings tears to my eyes because they are so appreciative of a small breakfast and a few items but they truly appreciate the gratitude we have for them, and it’s genuine their appreciation is genuine and our appreciation for them is genuine so it’s a wonderful feeling,” Aboulhosn said.

Army Veteran Joe Thomas, who served in the Vietnam war, was one of the hundreds of veterans in attendance. He said he is eternally grateful for the help being offered by the community.

“Really makes you feel good… Really good down here you know,” Thomas said.