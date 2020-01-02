Community members brave the cold for annual Shanghai Parade

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A parade that dates back to the 1800’s and is a tradition in the city of Lewisburg – the Shanghai Parade had community members braving the cold on Washington St. on Jan. 1, 2020.

Chairman of the Shanghai Parade, Dr. Maryann Mann, said one of the most exciting aspects of the parade is that you never know what to expect each year.

“It’s part of our history and everyone enjoys it,” Dr. Mann said. “As long as everyone enjoys this parade, we’re gonna keep doing it.”

Families brought their four legged friends to watch the festivities. Some even bought their furry family members shoes so they could comfortably walk in the parade.

“It’s different,” Dr. Mann said. “You never know what to expect.”

From vintage cars to skeletons riding through the city – there was something to entertain the whole family. The unusual aspects of the parade seemed to be crowd favorites.

For parade goer, Willie Walker, one of his favorite moments was watching the horses strut through Lewisburg.

“Probably the horses. I like seeing all that funny stuff,” Walker said. “The rat mobile, I really liked that.”

Parade goers weren’t the only ones experiencing the magic. Participants, like Lindsey Sears, were embracing the new year excitement as well.

Sears family rides through on a tractor every year since she was a little girl.

“It’s exciting. Especially to see all the kids,” Sears said. “We got all the animals, the bears, and the little angry bird up there. They’re all like ‘oh my goodness.’ We even have a little baby doll on the front.”