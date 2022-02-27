BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — February 26, 2022 marked the 10 year anniversary of the shooting of Trayvon Martin, a young Black boy from Florida. Today, in 2022, the fight for equality is not over.

Heart of God Ministries in Beckley, community members gathered to celebrate and honor Black History. The theme was “Are we mounting or dismounting?” Those in attendance say the purpose of this event is to make the community stronger which, they say, makes the people stronger.

“If it wasn’t for Blacks, if you listen or read about all the inventions in the United States, most of them were invented by Black Americans,” Janine Bullock, a member of City Council for Ward 5, said.

“We have to have unity. We got to become as one to be able to make a difference in this state, make a difference in our communities,” Miller Hall, president of the WV State Board of Education, said. “Here’s my favorite saying, ‘the stronger the youth, the stronger the community. The stronger the community, the stronger the youth.”

The celebrations featured songs, guest speakers, and more.