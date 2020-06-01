Community members gather in Beckley to remember George Floyd

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th. His death sent shock waves around the nation — even here in Beckley.

Nearly one week later, many community members in Beckley came together in mourning.

“What this speaks to is the fact that there is systemic racism that continues to plague our country and that we have made some strides but we’re still not there yet and there’s still a lot of work to do,” Christi Dumas, one of the events organizers, said.

Floyds death sparked outrage throughout the country, igniting protests that in many cities, have turned violent. Which is why Dumas and the other organizers of the event sought peace during the vigil.

“Protesting is absolutely important and it has it’s place, as does a vigil,” Dumas said. “A vigil really does commemorate and celebrate the life of a person. It also brings people’s attention in a very constructive and orderly way.”

Community members gathered outside of Heart of God Ministries and shined their flashlights to remember George Floyd. Tears were shed and hands were held to remind us of the love that we must have for each other.

“We actually have elected officials and people who want to be our elected officials and they have submitted statements to assure us that the behavior that’s happening in other places will not happen here,” Dumas said. “That the policing taking place in other areas that dis-proportionally represents certain sects of society, just will not happen here.”