GLEN MORGAN, WV (WVNS) — Locals came together on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 to help clean up their community!

A litter sweep was hosted in Glen Morgan in Raleigh County.

People came together, meeting at a vacant lot to don vests and arm themselves with gear to clean up hillside between Sullivan Road and Tank Branch Road. They then moved to clean up along the creek.

Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, was at the event to help and said events like these are important to everyone in the community.

“It helps commerce,” said Rotellini. “People are trying to do business around here and we wanna put our best face out there and it doesn’t look too good when we’ve got trash laying on our roadsides.”

Rotellini said the cleanups were broken up into short spurts of about two hours to avoid backing up traffic too badly while the litter collection is happening.

The cleanup was composed of all volunteers including sixteen kids who offered their free time to help.

Rotellini also suggested that drivers who do not know what to do with their trash should keep a bag in their car so they do not feel the need to throw it onto the roadside.