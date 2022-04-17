BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Easter Weekend brought many people out of their homes and to places of worship, and that is no different for the Beckley community. At the Church of God Family Worship Center, members of the congregation sang, danced, and worshiped all while being able to bring their friends who are not in the congregation.

“It’s open to anyone,” Jaimee Hodges said. “We’ve been doing an ‘each one, reach one’ campaign, we called it. we’ve been handing out invite cards for people to personally invite people to come to church.”

This is not the first Easter Service the Family Worship Center hosted since the Pandemic. Co-Pastor Jaimee Hodges said, last year, they had a service in the parking lot to account for Covid-19 restrictions.

“We had our Easter Service in the parking lot so, just to be in the building celebrating together is amazing,” Hodges said.

While this service may not look like a typical Easter Service, Hodges said they get excited for Jesus, and the message remains the same.

“Our goal, every time that we meet here, is to get people to Jesus,” Hodges said. “We want them to encounter him. We want them to experience salvation because he is returning soon.”