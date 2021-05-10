Community members host concert in honor of Bill Withers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This weekend is all about honoring the late Bill Withers in Beckley,

The Raleigh County Historical Society will unveil the new Bill Withers sign, located across from his old high school, which is now Stratton Elementary School.

The unveiling will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Afterwards, people can move to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway for a concert. Multiple local artists will play for the community, with a tribute to musician Bill Withers.

Tom Sopher is the President of the Raleigh County Historical Society. He said this is all to remember a Raleigh County legend.

“We’re all doing it for the love of Bill Withers. He crossed a lot of borders and a lot of boundaries and different generations and his music will live on forever and we want to be the home of Bill Withers,” Sopher said.

Part of the road by the elementary school will be closed during the time of the unveiling. The concert is free.